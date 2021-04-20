BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,596. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 187,204.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 280,807 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.