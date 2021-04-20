BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BPER Banca stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

