Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.24

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.24 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 49,383 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £70.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.24.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.