Bread (BRD) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $32.45 million and $1.51 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

