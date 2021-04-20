Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Bread has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $1.16 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

