Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 93.56 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.60. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.67.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

