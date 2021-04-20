Bridge Mutual Hits Market Cap of $52.30 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and $582,271.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

