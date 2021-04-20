Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.18

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.76. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 5,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.