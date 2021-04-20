Brightworth Acquires 2,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 58,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. 79,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.