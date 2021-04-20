Brightworth Acquires 3,271 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 31,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

