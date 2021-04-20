Brightworth Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brightworth raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $277.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

