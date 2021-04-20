Brightworth Buys 10,597 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 83,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The stock has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.