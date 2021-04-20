Brightworth Buys 4,656 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,699. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

