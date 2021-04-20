Brightworth Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 146,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

