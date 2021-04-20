Brightworth Has $3.72 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brightworth grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 5,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.