Brightworth Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

