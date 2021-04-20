Brightworth Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 97,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.