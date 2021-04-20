Brightworth Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brightworth raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,286.63. 5,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

