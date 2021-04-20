Brightworth Purchases 1,234 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.07. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

