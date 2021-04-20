Brightworth Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,429 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

