Brightworth Sells 849 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brightworth lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.93. 35,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day moving average of $211.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.60 and a 1 year high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

