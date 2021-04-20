Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. 211,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

