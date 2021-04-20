British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 221.50 ($2.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,692.50 ($35.18). 8,699,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,568. The company has a market cap of £61.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,728.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,707.32.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.