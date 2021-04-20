Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

