Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.