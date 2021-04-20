Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,468,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.