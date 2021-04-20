Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,857.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,144 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 260,044 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

