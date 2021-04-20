Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

