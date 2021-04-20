Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $63.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,524,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -390.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.