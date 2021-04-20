Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $103.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $104.68 million. Harmonic reported sales of $78.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $454.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.90 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.73 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $508.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

HLIT stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

