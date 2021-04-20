Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,803 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 39,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,359,161. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

