Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.82 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $124.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LUNA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $357.94 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

