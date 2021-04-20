Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Newmont posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

