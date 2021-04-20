Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

