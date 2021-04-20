Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $295.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.30 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

