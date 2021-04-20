Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $130.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $132.17 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $82.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $498.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $494.58 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

