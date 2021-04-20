Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 222%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,213,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 734,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.