Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post sales of $31.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

