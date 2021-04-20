Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $151.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.29 million and the highest is $156.30 million. WesBanco posted sales of $148.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.93 million to $603.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.29 million, with estimates ranging from $562.22 million to $596.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.