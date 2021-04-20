Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.06. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 806,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,020. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

