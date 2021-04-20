Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.06. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 806,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,020. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.