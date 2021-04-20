Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $203.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $204.10 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $943.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.