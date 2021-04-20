Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 722,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 202,188 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 2,981,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

