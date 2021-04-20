Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $153.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.90 million and the highest is $155.46 million. Endava reported sales of $118.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $589.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 269.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

