Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

