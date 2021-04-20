Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.47 Million

Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $112.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.83 million, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FBIZ opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

