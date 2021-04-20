Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $103.90. 3,102,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

