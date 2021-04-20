Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post $5.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $4.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,029. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

