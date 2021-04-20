Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

