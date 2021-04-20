Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.