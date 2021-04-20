Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

ENB opened at C$46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.70. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$46.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.