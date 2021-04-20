Brokers Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE GIL opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.